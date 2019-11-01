Milder weekend for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that milder weather is expected for much of the area throughout the weekend.

Skies will be clear for Saturday morning with lows in the 20s. Sunshine will warm most areas up into the 50s with west to southwest winds.

Look for sunny and warmer weather on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. The milder weather should hang around into the start of next week. Next rain chances may not happen until the middle of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 10-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 36.

Sun: High: 61 Mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 41 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; PM/evening showers.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 34 Mainly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.