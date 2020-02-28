Millennials save more money than other generations

Bank of America says 40% of American households do not have enough in savings to cover a $400 emergency.

"America Saves Week" is an initiative by Bank of America to educate Americans on ways to pay back debt and put more money into savings.

Rob McGregor at Bank of America says if you don't have a plan to save more, it won't happen.

Our money comes and goes fast with direct deposit and automatic payments. If you have your credit card information saved on your computer and phone, you can make purchases instantly and impulsively. Before you buy something, take five minutes to think about if you really need it. It's also helpful to pull out your budget sheet or open your budgeting app to see if the money is there. You may talk yourself out of it simply be seeing the numbers.

"Whether it be saving that cup of coffee that you go out and you're purchasing. You're saving by just doing that cup of coffee at home. That's the difference of several dollars versus when you do it at home, 19 cents. So that could be huge savings there by cutting out one item every day on your commute to work," McGregor says.

Click here to see Bank of America's Better Money Habits.

