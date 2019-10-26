Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger

Pacific Gas & Electric says it’s going forward with the second planned power shut-off this week because of growing winds and high fire danger in Northern California.

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

The utility says blackouts will begin around 2 p.m. Saturday in parts of 36 counties. About 940,000 customers — more than 2 million people — will be affected.

It's the third preventative shut-off in as many weeks amid concern that gusty winds could knock down power lines and spark fires.

Winds picking up Saturday night could gust to more than 85 mph and make conditions extremely difficult for firefighters trying to tame a huge blaze in wine country.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.