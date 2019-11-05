Minimum-custody inmate walks away from Wichita work release facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections is asking the public to be on the lookout for minimum-custody inmate Kyle Ingels.

The department says Ingels walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility around 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday and is currently on escape status.

Ingels, a 32-year-old white male, left for work at 10:30 a.m. and was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility following work Tuesday evening. Ingels was last seen wearing a red hoodie with black writing on the sleeves, blue jeans, black boots, and a black baseball cap.

Ingels is currently serving a 60-month sentence for several convictions in Neosho County including theft, forgery, drug possession, and endangerment of a child. Ingels had a prior drug conviction from Neosho County in 2007.

He is 6 feet tall, 198 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Ingels can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The Wichita Work Release Facility is an all-male satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility with a population of 250.