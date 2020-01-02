Minor impact from our next weather maker

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a breezy, but nice start to the New Year, today promises to be mainly cloudy and cooler as a weather maker moves through the area. However, the risk of rain (and snow) has been removed from the forecast as the moisture will slide by to our south and east.

Clearing skies, a strong wind and colder temperatures are coming our way tomorrow. However, highs in the middle to upper 40s are above average for early January.

After a cold start to the weekend, warmer temperatures are on tap during the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s on Saturday should be a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: N 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Clearing skies; breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20g. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 22.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 27. Sunny and mild.

Mon: High: 51. Low: 24. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 52. Low: 28. Sunny.

Wed: High: 54. Low: 30. Mostly sunny; becoming windy.