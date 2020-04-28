Miss Kansas competition postponed to Labor Day weekend

The 2020 Miss Kansas and Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen Competition have been postponed to September 5-6.

The MKO Board of Directors sent a letter to candidates and volunteers in early April stating that the competition would be moved from early June to a later date.

"The health and safety of our titleholders, families, volunteers, and longtime supporters are the first priority," reads the letter.

The event set now for Labor Day weekend will still be held on the campus of Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas.

