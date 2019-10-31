Missing Va. teen located safely, alleged abductor in custody after vehicle pursuit

Virginia State Police said Isabel Hicks has been located safely and the AMBER Alert has been canceled.

Isabel Hicks, a teen missing from Virginia, has been found. (Source: FBI)

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said Bruce Lynch Jr., 33, was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit in Caroline County. Isabel was also inside the vehicle.

Detectives say Lynch will be arraigned in Louisa County. A press conference will be scheduled for Thursday.

Investigators said they received several new leads after a teen missing since Oct. 21 and her mother’s ex-boyfriend were positively identified at a home in Hanover County late Monday.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night for Isabel, 14, who was believed to be with Lynch of Bumpass, Va.

