Missing person's case leads to heavy police presence in S. Wichita

The Wichita Police Department confirms its large presence on a street in the south part of the city is connected with a missing person's case.

Police say at about 11 a.m. Thursday, officers were following up on the case when they found a vehicle of interest near Harry and Hydraulic. Police spent hours processing that vehicle, but haven't relayed information as to what officers found inside or how it may be connected with the case.

