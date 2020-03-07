Woman home from Italy is 1st Missouri coronavirus case

Missouri officials say a St. Louis-area woman who recently traveled to Italy is the state's first confirmed coronavirus case.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Saturday that the woman is in her 20s and is at home with her parents. He said she was returning home from Italy when she showed coronavirus symptoms.

She was tested at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and officials said it made sure that she was kept away from other patients.

Page said the woman and her parents have assured officials that they have not left their home other than to go to the hospital.