Missouri family breaks coronavirus quarantine to attend father-daughter dance

The leaders of two Catholic schools in St. Louis said both schools would be closed Monday over concerns about the coronavirus.

Health officials told school leaders that a St. Louis County woman infected with coronavirus was the older sister of a student at one of the schools.

Members of the family reportedly broke the quarantine after being advised to stay home.

"The patient contacted our coronavirus hotline on Thursday, March 5. And on that same day, the county health department instructed the patient and her family to self-quarantine at their home in LADUE," said St. Louis County executive Sam Page.

Page said officials trusted the family of the COVID-19 patient to stay inside based on common sense and goodwill toward the community.

"The way the family has reacted to this situation is really a tale of two reactions, but a study of how people should and should not react to the coronavirus," said Page.

He said the father and sister of the patient went to a father-daughter dance at the Ritz Carlton, over the weekend. The daughter attends Villa de Shane at Oak Hills School.

School officials announced they will shut down the school as health and school officials work to make sure students and staff are safe.

Page said health officials have been in constant contact with the family

"And as a result of county health directors informed him today that he must remain in his home or they will issue a formal quarantine that will require him and the rest of his family to stay in their home by the force of law," Page said.

There is no word on how many people were at the dance, if there were students from other schools in attendance, or how long that father and sister were among others at the dance.

Page said St. Louis County is prepared.

"That means we monitor the status of the outbreak. It's process and progress across the globe and regionally. We will coordinate with state and federal governments and with healthcare institutions here locally, we will plan and identify state of the art strategies and evaluate options," said. Page.