Missouri man arrested following string of armed robberies in Wichita

Wichita police arrest a man accused of three counts of aggravated robbery. 39-year-old Jacob York of Missouri was also booked on drug charges.

Police say York was involved in three recent armed robbery cases.

The first happened around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. An employee at All Out Detox at in the 3000 block of S. Seneca says someone came into the business, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. The man received money and took off in a dark-colored van.

Then, at around 4:20 a.m. on Monday the 20th, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Jumpstart on E. 47th Street South. The case is very similar, but the man also got away with cigarettes.

And, at around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, a similar case was reported at the Domino’s Pizza at 47th and Broadway.

No one was hurt in any of the cases.

Police say their investigation led them to York, who was arrested in the 700 block of S. Anna. He was arrested without incident. Police say he was in possession of two BB guns. Officers also found a dark-colored van at the scene.

Police say York has a history of charges, including robbery, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal threat.

