Missouri man charged with mutilating, decapitating cat in Arby's restroom

A 19-year-old Missouri man is charged with mutilating a cat in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant.

Fox4KC reports Tanner Maggard is charged with second-degree animal abuse and second-degree property damage in the crime.

According to court documents, Maggard had worked at an Arby's in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit but was fired in June for setting fires.

Police say Maggard went to his former place of employment, placed an order and went into the men's restroom. They say when Maggard came out, he told the manager, "Oh, I see you remodeled the bathroom."

Court documents say the manager went into the restroom to clean it and found the cat's body on a changing table. The animal had been mutilated and decapitated.

The restaurant said it was forced to purchase a new change station, toilet and treat and repaint the walls due to the blood.