Missouri sheriff's office experiences baby boom after proposition passes

There's a baby boom at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

(Source: Jefferson County, Mo. Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

A post on Facebook shows the 17 children who were born to members of the sheriff's office over the course of one year.

The theory is that the baby boom is connected to a proposition but maybe not the kind you're thinking.

In April of 2018, people voted to pass "Proposition P," a property tax increase that raised salaries in the sheriff's office. It's something the officers haven't seen for over 30 years.

I think Prop P definitely helped. You have a little bit more flexibility in starting a family when there's more money coming in," said Sgt. Matt Moore.

All moms and their babies are happy and healthy and no names were repeated.

Proposition P was passed in hopes of preventing the officers from leaving for more competitive salaries.