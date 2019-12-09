Moment of silence planned for UPS driver killed in Florida shootout

UPS drivers are being asked to honor one a fellow employee who was killed last week in a Florida shootout.

Teamsters Local 769 tweeted out Sunday calling on their brothers and sisters in brown to participate in the planned moment of silence on Monday at 5 p.m. EST in honor Frank Ordonez.

"If in a safe place to do so, UPS drivers across the nation will have a moment of silence with 4-way flashers on while parked," reads verbiage in the tweet along with a photo of the fallen UPS driver.

Ordonez’s family said the father of two was filling in on someone else’s route Thursday when two robbery suspects hijacked his truck.

Both suspects, 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, were killed along with the driver, Frank Ordonez, and another motorist, 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw, who was waiting at a busy intersection when officers ran up and opened fire from behind the cars of innocent bystanders.

A Go Fund Me set up to raise money for the Ordonez family has already surpassed it's $20,000 goal and has brought in nearly $200,000.