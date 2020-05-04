Monday marks 13 years since tornado devastated Greensburg

Monday (May 4) marks 13 year since a deadly storm ripped through the small Kiowa County town of Greensburg, killing 10 people in the community. The EF5 tornado destroyed about 95 percent of the community, leaving the center of town to resemble a bomb site.

The powerful storm killed two other people, one in Pratt County and one in Stafford County. The tornado that devastated Greensburg remained on the ground for about 65 minutes,traveling more than 28 miles and measuring nearly 1.7 miles in width.

The reconstruction effort that followed took years and the population dwindled to about 800 people, approximately half of the town's pre-tornado population.