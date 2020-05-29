Montgomery County Sheriff's Office warns offenders of scam call from Dep. Bradley Cooper

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning registered Drug/Violent/Sex offenders about false calls they may be receiving a Deputy Bradley Cooper.

The sheriff's office said the caller claims the offenders need to pay for fingerprints and DNA.

"We do not have a Deputy Bradley Cooper that is employed with this agency. This is a scam. PLEASE DO NOT give them money/gift cards/game cards if requested to do so," said the sheriff's office.

Anyone with questions as to rather or not they owe money should call the registration office at 620-330-1066.

Anyone who has spoken to the scammer and given them money is asked to call the sheriff’s office and a report will be filed.