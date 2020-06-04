Moran among U.S. senators introducing bill to assist unemployed veterans

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is among a bi-partisan group of U.S. senators that Thursday introduced legislation "to provide veterans with training for in-demand jobs to help veterans who are unemployed due to COVID-19."

Moran says the veteran unemployment rate jumped from 31. percent in 2019 to 11.7 percent with the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes out to more than one million veterans currently unemployed.

The legislation introduced to the Senate Thursday provides additional funding to current training programs and creates a rapid retraining program "and other wraparound transitional programs to provide unemployed veterans and reservists with benefits to pursue training in high-demand occupations and train them fro careers following the COVID-19 pandemic," says Moran, the Senate Veterans' Affairs Comittee Chairman..

"We have made great strides to lower the veteran unemployment rate, and last year we saw the lowest rate in nearly 20 years," he says. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a setback in veterans' employment. The Veterans Economic Recovery Act of 2020 will provide retraining opportunities to help our veterans and their spouses find meaningful jobs so they can provide for themselves and their families. These men and women, who have raised their right hand to serve, deserve no less during this crisis that we are facing."