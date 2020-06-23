More Wichita restaurants temporarily closing, limiting operations due to increase in COVID-19 cases

More Wichita restaurants are closing or limiting operations because of increased COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County. Announcements from Connie's Mexican Grill and Angelo's Italian Restaurant Tuesday followed reports Monday of Doo-Dah Diner keeping its dining room closed and Mort's Cigar Bar temporarily closing.

Tuesday, the Sedgwick County Health Department reported the biggest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases with 41 new cases and one death. As of Tuesday, Segwick County reports 310 active cases, up 34 from Monday. It is worth noting that the county tested 770 people on Monday.

Regarding restaurants, Connie's Mexican Cafe made the decision to shut down temporarily after it reported an employee tested positive for COVID-19. While no other workers are showing symptoms, the restaurant is closing down and making the entire staff get tested for the virus.

"During our temporary closing, we will also continue to do intense cleaning at Connie's and test all of our employees. And once we reopen, we will continue to ensure that our employees wear masks," the restaurant's ownership said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Also on Facebook Tuesday, Angelo's Italian Restaurant announced it's keeping its dining room closed until local COVID-19 case numbers start to come down. The restaurant hoped to reopen its dining room after the statewide order restricting restaurants to drive thru and carryout services ended. Angelo's ownership says they watched other businesses make similar decisions to close dining rooms and wanted to do what's best for its customers.

"We, like so many other businesses have had to make the painful decision to trade sales for safety. So, please know we are just as anxious as everyone else for a return to normalcy. We appreciate your continued support and understanding," Angelo's said in its Facebook post.

The restaurant said it will continue with curbside delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will begin taking calls at 3 p.m.

"We look forward to seeing your faces when this threat passes," Angelo's said in its post.