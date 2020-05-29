More attractions reopen after Sedgwick County Commission vote

Sedgwick County Commissioners say Governor Laura Kelly's reopening guidelines are a recommendation, but not an order. At a time when unemployment it at an all-time high, businesses can reopen giving employees their jobs back.

Your family has more options for entertainment. Movie theaters, bowling alley, the zoo public libraries reopened within the last couple weeks.

Several bars and nightclubs are reopening this weekend. Splash Aqua Park is reopening this weekend, too.

The park's owner, Cole Kalkbrenner says the biggest change is the park's capacity. He wants swimmers to have a chance to spread out. The park is about the size of a football field and has a capacity of 250. Kalkbrenner is now only allowing 30 people. That's 12% of the park's capacity.

"We're excited that they're allowing us to reopen and we're going to be as safe as we can and continue to make sure that people will continue to do what they're supposed to do," Kalkbrenner says.

Workers will disinfect lifejackets and equipment in the water using an eco-safe disinfectant.

Kalkbrenner wants swimmers to buy tickets online to prevent lines at the park's entrance and limit close contact with workers.

"We do encourage people to make sure they are booking online and signing the waivers online," Kalkbrenner says. "It just gets people through the liner quicker allows us to make sure that we don't have a bottleneck."

The city of Wichita has not announced when it will reopen public pools. Rock River Rapids in Derby says it will reopen on June 8th.

Playgrounds at Wichita parks open on Monday.