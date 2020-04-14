More cool weather on the way; Warmup this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a few sprinkles and flurries fell while you were sleeping, but nothing heavy was observed and roads are in good shape this morning. However, it’s another unseasonably cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Later today it’s clearing skies and highs in the 50s, or 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

We’ll see a break in the action on Wednesday, along with a warm-up, before another weather maker moves through Thursday into Friday. While it looks warm enough for mostly rain (and some thunder) in Wichita, parts of Kansas could be looking at another round of snow.

After a colder than normal work week, warmer weather is expected to return just in time for the weekend as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s. Next week appears even warmer as above average temperatures take over.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/S 10-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds Wind: S/E 10-15. Low: 45.

Thu: High: 57. Low: 37. Mostly cloudy; chance of rain and thunder.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 39. Showers early; then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 65. Low: 47. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 44. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 54. Mostly sunny and warm.