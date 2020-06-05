More heat, humidity in Wichita for the weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more heat and humidity today and this weekend. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 to 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Other than an isolated storm in far western Kansas later today and late Sunday, skies will stay sunny on both Saturday and Sunday. Also returning this weekend will be a strong and gusty wind from the south, especially on Sunday.

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal interact with a cold front coming in from the west early next week, the risk of rain (and storms) will rise as temperatures trend down. The best bet to get wet appears to be late Monday into Tuesday followed by cooler weather on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot; heat index 103. Wind: SW/S 5-10. High: 97.

Tonight: A few clouds; then clearing. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot; heat index 105. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 73.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 72. Sunny; becoming breezy.

Mon: High: 93. Low: 70. Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 87. Low: 60. Chance of storms; otherwise breezy and cooler.

Wed: High: 89. Low: 63. Sunny.

Thu: High: 91. Low: 69. Sunny; warmer.