More mild; close call for showers

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that mild temperatures will hang around for the middle of the week. Rain chances are slim, but Thursday may have a few sprinkles passing through the area.

Look for mostly clear skies into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be down around 30. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 with light winds for much of the state.

A fast moving system will come through on Thursday with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles possible. Rain chances are very slim and there's no concern of ice or snow. Highs will be in the lower 50s for most of Kansas.

It's back to sunshine by Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, still mild. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 57 Mainly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 34 Turning mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 32 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 41 Turning mostly cloudy; chance for PM sprinkle/flurry.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 22 Mostly sunny and breezy