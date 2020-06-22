More mild weather Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the humidity should go down for Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Much of the state will have dry weather and light winds.

Low temperatures early Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s. Highs will rebound into the 80s with a sun/cloud mix.

A few showers or storms may try to develop in western Kansas Tuesday night, but chances are pretty slim.

Wednesday will bring about another chance for scattered storms (some possibly strong to severe) with highs nearing 90 in western Kansas, but staying in the mid 80s farther east.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Wed: High: 85 Increasing clouds; PM/evening storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 69 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.