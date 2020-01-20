More rain and snow chances this week

Meteorologist Mark Larson says we'll pick-up Monday right where where we left off Sunday weather-wise because it'll be another chilly one Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs in the 30s for a big chunk of Kansas.

We'll see sunny skies Monday afternoon with highs ranging from around 20s northeast to the near 50 for parts of western Kansas. Winds will stay under 20 mph statewide.

Look for afternoon highs in the 40s for everyone Tuesday with increasing clouds and a chance for late-day rain/snow showers across western Kansas. The wintry mix will move eastward overnight but the change back to rain showers Wednesday afternoon.

High temps will stay in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, along with gusty winds, as another weather-maker plows through Kansas. The midweek storm will bring rain changing to snow into early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be drop and flake-free with highs in the 40s followed by temps warning to around 50 this weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny but cold. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. High: 36.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, very cold. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty late. High: 39.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mix likely. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 34.

Wed: High: 42 Wintry mix early, rain showers late; breezy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 36 Early rain showers; mostly cloudy; breezy. Light rain/snow overnight.

Fri: High: 41 Low: 28 Morning flurries then mostly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 23 Sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 27 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.