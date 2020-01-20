More rain and snow coming to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that clouds will be rolling in on Tuesday with chances for rain showers and snow on the way for Tuesday night. Temperatures won't be bitterly cold and our forecast is NOT calling for any ice accumulation like some saw late last week.

Low temperatures early Tuesday will be in the teens and 20s. South winds increase for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. The rain should mix with or change to snow Tuesday night.

Accumulations of 1-3 inches look likely by early Wednesday, but with temperatures staying just above freezing, many roads will be wet and not icy.

Expect the weather to dry out later in the week with highs near normal (mainly in the 40s).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 39.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mix moving in. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 34.

Wed: High: 42 1-3" of snow - cloudy with a few PM showers.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 35 Mainly cloudy.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 27 Partly cloudy

Sat: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 33 Sunny.