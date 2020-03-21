More rain chances coming

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says more rain chances will be possible over the next few days, including a chance for severe storms Monday night.

Our first round of showers and storms will arrive Saturday night and it will stick around through Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Sunday, rain chances will end by lunchtime and highs will reach the 50s and 60s for most of the state. The sky will become mostly sunny in western Kansas, but the clouds will stick around through the day for central and eastern Kansas.

The sky will stay mostly cloudy on Monday with highs back in the 60s for most of the state. By Monday night, more storms will be possible, some possibly severe. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be in southern Kansas late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. You'll want to stay weather aware Monday night, and make sure you have a method to receive weather alerts (like the Storm Team 12 App).

Rain will end Tuesday morning, we'll become mostly sunny and highs will stay in the 60s Tuesday, warming into the 70s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms possible. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Morning showers/storms then cloudy. Wind: SE/SW 5-10. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with overnight storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 62.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 50 AM showers, becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 47 Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy with overnight storms.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

