More rain-thunder coming our way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more chances for storms are lined up in the days ahead. Some severe weather is possible in eastern Kansas Thursday, but that threat diminishes greatly by Friday.

A few storms are going to develop in north central Kansas into the overnight. Those will move into Nebraska with the rest of the area dry. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s with a gusty wind. Highs are expected to be back up near 80 Thursday. Storms will develop along and southeast of the Turnpike Thursday afternoon and evening. Some could produce hail and high winds.

Look for more active weather Thursday night and Friday. Potential of heavy rainfall is a concern in south central and eastern Kansas.

Rain chances drop off by Saturday afternoon with temperatures warming and the area drying out late in the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 74 Scattered rain and thunder.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 63 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 57 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 58 Sunny.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 61 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.