More storms expected today, but not as strong

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Sunday night storms are over, but not before producing damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes across the state. Additional showers and storms are possible later today, especially along and east of I-135. Some storms may be strong with small hail and gusty wind, but nothing like what we witnessed on Father’s Day.

Any storms will come to an end this evening as a cold front cruises through the state. After warming into the upper 80s today, high temperatures will several degrees cooler on Tuesday along with less humidity.

A slow warming trend the remainder of the work week will be accompanied by a few showers and storms from time to time. Some of the storms on Wednesday afternoon may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: N 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 66.

Wed: High: 86. Low: 67. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Thu: High: 90. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 92. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms late.

Sat: High: 92. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.