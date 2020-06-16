More sun, more heat for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be a carbon copy of Monday so get ready for more sun, wind, and heat. Unfortunately, it is going to get worse before it gets better. Highs in the middle 90s today and Wednesday should climb into the upper 90s on Thursday.

A cold front is coming to Kansas, but it is expected to stall out over the state. While western Kansas starts to cool-off on Thursday, the lower temperatures will not make it to Wichita until Friday or this weekend. The front will also help ignite several rounds of showers and storms. The first chance takes place late Thursday into Friday followed by more rounds of rain/storms Friday and Saturday night(s).

Our cool-down appears to be brief. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Father’s Day should climb back into the middle 90s early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 73.

Thu: High: 99. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; chance of storms late.

Fri: High: 90. Low: 70. Mostly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Sat: High: 91. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; chance of storms early and late.

Sun: High: 92. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; isolated storms.

Mon: High: 93. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.