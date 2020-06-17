More sunshine, wind, heat for Wichita

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says here we go again. Get ready for another round of sunshine, wind, and heat before changes march through the state on Thursday. Highs today should be a few degrees warmer than Monday and Tuesday with most of us in the middle to upper 90s.

A cold front is coming to Kansas, but it is expected to stall out over the state Thursday into Friday. While western Kansas cools down tomorrow, the lower temperatures will not make it to Wichita until Friday. The front will also help ignite several rounds of showers and storms. The first chance takes place late Thursday into Friday followed by another round of rain and storms Friday night into Saturday morning.

Our cool-down should last through the weekend before the heat begins to build once again early next week. Highs in the lower 90s on Monday should climb into the middle 90s on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 10-20. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; chance of storms late. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 67. Mostly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 71. Rain early; then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Mon: High: 92. Low: 71. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 95. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; isolated storms late.