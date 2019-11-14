More than $10,000 in construction equipment stolen from farms near Inman

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office investigates two thefts resulting in a loss of more than $10,000 in construction tools.

The crimes happened on a pair of farms near Inman. Stolen items included construction and power tools, welders, an air compressor and more.

The first break-in happened between Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 and included the theft of more than $7,000 in equipment. The second happened between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 where the estimated dollar-amount in stolen equipment totaled more than $3,000.

"Due to the type of materials that were taken and the location, I mean, they're very close to each other, so I would feel pretty confident in saying they're connected" McPherson County Sheriff's Capt. Doug Anderson says.

The sheriff's office asks for the public's help and thinks the thief or thieves responsible may have sold the stolen equipment.

"To see if we can get any help from the community to identify where the property has been taken to, where it was sold, and if anybody has seen anything," Anderson says.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with expensive equipment to take a picture of what they have, as well as serial numbers. That way, they're documented and police can be on alert if they turn up, the sheriff's office explains.

Anyone with information on the recent thefts near Inman should call McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.