More than 50 children may have consumed sexually-contaminated cakes in Louisiana

WARNING: THIS REPORT CONTAINS GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING DETAILS.

On the same day police moved Dennis Perkins to a state prison for safety reasons, our sister station's 9News Investigators have learned officials have informed parents of disturbing new allegations in the case.

Officials believe more than 50 children may have eaten small cakes that possibly contained semen, WAFB’s sources say. Sources add that in the vast majority of the cases, the parents of the children potentially involved have already been contacted. State investigators are still urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.

The disturbing new allegations are connected to the case of former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, Dennis Perkins, and his former school teacher wife, Cynthia, who were arrested in October. Sources say photographs seized from the Perkins’ home allegedly show Dennis putting his semen on small dessert squares known as petit fours.

It’s believed children were later served the same cakes to eat, sources say.

Two sources say since his arrest, Dennis has been tested and showed no signs of having any STDs (sexually transmitted diseases). The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said Wednesday, Nov. 6 that someone getting an STD in this manner would be rare, but not impossible.

WAFB contacted a doctor who said she would advise any concerned parents to call their child’s doctor. While the risk is low, she says it’s best to consult with the child’s doctor about possibly being tested if they are concerned.

WAFB contacted James Spokes, the attorney representing Cynthia, for comment about the cakes Wednesday.

“At this time, we are not prepared to make a comment,” Spokes said.

Spokes says attorney, Paul Scott, has joined him in defending Cynthia. Attorney David Bourland is representing Dennis.

“We don’t believe that’s accurate,” Bourland said about the cakes Wednesday.

Cynthia, 34, of Denham Springs, is being held without bond on 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first degree rape.

Dennis, 44, of Denham Springs, is being held without bond on charges of obstruction of justice, 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, and two counts of obscenity.

Dennis was the head of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team before being fired shortly after his arrest.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has asked anyone with information regarding Cynthia or Dennis Perkins to contact its office at 1-800-256-4506. Callers may remain anonymous if they wish.

