More than 5,000 tested, 259 recovered from COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

Daily reports from Sedgwick County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment track total cases locally and statewide, as well as the death toll from COVID-19. While these numbers change daily, other important information includes COVID-19-related hospitalizations, testing numbers and recoveries.

Wednesday, Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne provided an update on the county's testing capacity and recovery numbers. While Sedgwick County's 441 total COVID-19 cases include 17 deaths, Byrne says 259 residents have recovered from the virus and more than 5,000 have been tested for COVID-19.

Byrne says the health department has taken samples and tested 1,533 Sedgwick County residents. She says more than 120 people are working on the Sedgwick County Health Department's COVID-19 Response Team "to support (the) community's efforts mitigating the spread of COVID-19."

"Anyone can be tested at the Sedgwick County Health Department at no cost if they have at least one of the 12 symptoms of COVID-19," Byrne says.

Sedgwick County Deputy Manager Tim Kaufman reports the county has 4,182 testing kits on-hand at the health department and there are 17,000 swabs on order. He reports the county's drive-thru testing sites last week served 538 people.

On its website, Sedgwick County has a map showing COVID-19 testing sites.