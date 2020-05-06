More than 5,000 tested, 259 recovered from COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 4:03 PM, May 06, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Daily reports from Sedgwick County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment track total cases locally and statewide, as well as the death toll from COVID-19. While these numbers change daily, other important information includes COVID-19-related hospitalizations, testing numbers and recoveries.

Wednesday, Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne provided an update on the county's testing capacity and recovery numbers. While Sedgwick County's 441 total COVID-19 cases include 17 deaths, Byrne says 259 residents have recovered from the virus and more than 5,000 have been tested for COVID-19.

Byrne says the health department has taken samples and tested 1,533 Sedgwick County residents. She says more than 120 people are working on the Sedgwick County Health Department's COVID-19 Response Team "to support (the) community's efforts mitigating the spread of COVID-19."

"Anyone can be tested at the Sedgwick County Health Department at no cost if they have at least one of the 12 symptoms of COVID-19," Byrne says.

Sedgwick County Deputy Manager Tim Kaufman reports the county has 4,182 testing kits on-hand at the health department and there are 17,000 swabs on order. He reports the county's drive-thru testing sites last week served 538 people.

On its website, Sedgwick County has a map showing COVID-19 testing sites.

 