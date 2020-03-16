More waves of rain on the way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that active weather will continue for the Plains through the remainder of the week. Rain chances will ramp up Tuesday night and again into Thursday. Severe chances aren't overly high, but some hail producing storms are possible for southeast Kansas.

Low temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s for Tuesday morning. Highs will warm back into the 40s and 50s with skies remaining cloudy. Some drizzle is possible during the day, but the measurable rainfall looks to hold off until after dark Tuesday night. Amounts will top .75" in most of central and eastern Kansas.

Sunshine may show up Wednesday afternoon, helping some places reach the 70s. However, more wet weather moves into the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some small hail is possible with these storms.

Colder weather returns at the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; areas of drizzle. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: NE/E 10-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Rain/storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 77 Decreasing clouds; breezy. Overnight storms.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 61 AM rain/thunder, then partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 34 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 33 Turing mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 39 Partly cloudy; breezy.