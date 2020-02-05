More wintry weather moving through Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says round one is done, but additional wintry weather moves through today. However, most of the impact will be felt along and southeast of the Turnpike where several inches of snow will fall by this evening.

Expect less than an inch of snow in Wichita today along with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens. After a cold night in the teens and wind chills in the single digits, warmer weather returns on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s.

The warming trend will last through the weekend as highs in the 50s return to Kansas. If spring is your thing you are advised to enjoy Saturday and Sunday because colder temperatures and wintry weather return to the state next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Light snow until midday, then mostly cloudy (T-1”). Wind: N 10-20. High: 32.

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; warmer. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 26.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 23. More clouds than sun.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 34. Mostly sunny, breezy and mild.

Mon: High: 43. Low: 32. Mostly cloudy; cooler.

Tue: High: 41. Low: 36. Mostly cloudy; wintry mix later in the day.