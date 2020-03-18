Morning and evening showers and storms today

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll start your Wednesday with showers and a few storms, but they won't last long, until our next chance for rain Wednesday night.

Early morning showers and storms will end by about 7 a.m., moving to the east. Highs will get warmer today, into the 60s for northern Kansas and the 70s for the southern half of the state.

Tonight, more showers and storms will be possible, building in from the southwest. Lows will drop into the 40s for the northwest and the 50s for the rest of us.

Showers and storms will end for most of the state Thursday morning and we'll become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s in the northwest, the 60s for southwestern Kansas and the 70s for the central part of the state. It will get windy, with gusts around 40-50 mph.

Showers will turn into light snow in northwestern Kansas Thursday evening into early Friday morning. This will end before your morning commute on Friday, leaving less than an inch of snow for most of the northwestern part of the state.

Highs will get a lot cooler Friday. dropping into the 40s through the start of the weekend with a sunny sky. We'll get warmer on Sunday, into the 50s, but more showers will be possible by then.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Early showers/storms then mostly sunny. Wind: SW 5-15; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Wind: SE 10-15; gusty. Low: 59.

Thursday: Morning showers/storms then sunny. Wind: S/SW 15-35; gusty. High: 72.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 59.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 29 Sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 47 AM shower or storm, then partly cloudy.