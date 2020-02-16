Morning clouds, afternoon sun - mild

Today, patchy morning fog will clear in the afternoon and we'll become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will reach the 50s with the wind staying light, less than 10 mph in most areas. Tonight the clouds build back into the state and fog is possible by early morning for parts of central and eastern Kansas. Morning lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

A cold front will move through Kansas on Monday afternoon bringing gusty northerly winds. Mostly cloudy skies are expected across the majority of the state with highs in the 40s and 50s before the front moves through. A few flurries and light snow may develop across the high plains of western Kansas Monday evening, however accumulations should remain light (less than 1"). Much colder air pushes into Kansas on Tuesday and remains entrenched over the state through most of the week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s through Thursday. Most areas will remain dry, however don't be surprised if you see a sprinkle or flurry at times on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A warming trend is expected Friday into next weekend, however it looks like there may be a chance of rain showers late Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 3-7. High: 54.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, fog developing towards morning. Wind: SE Light. Low: 38.

Monday: A.M. Fog, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32.

Tue: High: 43 Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy, a few flurries possible.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy with a few rain showers overnight.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy. Off/on showers.