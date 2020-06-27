Morning clouds, afternoon sun- a few storms too

Clouds this morning will move out through midday and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will return this afternoon. A few storms are possible later this afternoon into the evening across south-central and western Kansas. It will be breezy, hot and humid with afternoon highs in the 90s to near 100 across Kansas.

Storms tonight will be isolated and weaker than last night's storms. Most of the storms in southern Kansas will diminish shortly after sunset. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the 60s and 70s. Another hot and humid day expected on Sunday with gusty south winds. Wind gusts to 30-35 m.p.h. will be possible. Another day of 90s to near 100.

Isolated late days storms for Monday, however the heat will be the main concern for the last few days of June. We start July dry with near normal temperatures (low 90s). The 4th of July looks dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Isolated late day storm or two; breezy. Wind: SW/S 10-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms; partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 75.

Mon: High: 96 Mostly sunny; isolated evening storms. Windy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 76 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; isolated nighttime storm.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 73 Turning mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.