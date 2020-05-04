Morning storms rip through parts of central, northern Kansas

A powerful storm system featuring heavy rain, forceful winds and large hail left behind some extensive damage in parts of central and northern Kansas, mainly along and north of Interstate 70.

The storms hit early and moved quickly.

To the west, in Smith County, about two inches of rain fell in the Kensington area, accompanied by wind strong enough to damage some buildings and knock down power lines. To the east, downed power lines impacted Interstate 70 in Geary, Riley and Wabunsee counties.

In between, heavy hail fell on parts of Salina and in Abilene, which reported the heaviest of Monday-morning's storm damage. At the Abilene Municipal Airport Monday afternoon, crews worked to make repairs after powerful winds ripped through a hangar. Debris was scattered in a field across the road.

Abilene Public Works also worked to clear trees from roadways as electrical crews worked to repair power down power lines across town.

Cooler air will replace the next round of showers and storms along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Large hail and damaging wind gusts continue to be the primary threats.