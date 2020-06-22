Mort's temporarily closes due to growing COVID-19 concerns

Providing a long-term outlook and prioritizing safety for customers and staff, Mort's Co-owner Morrie Sheets decided to temporarily close the Old Town cigar bar.

While business has gone well since the bar was cleared to reopen a couple weeks ago following the state-mandated shutdown due to COVID-19, Sheets made the decision to voluntarily close temporarily as locally, cases continue to rise.

Sheets said he believes the reopening process has been moving too fast and while the business did take preventative measures, considering crowd sizes, he chose to close down temporarily to avoid any infection from happening.

Sheets said when the bar did reopen, owners had about 45 seats and 13 tables removed to limit crowding and had the staff wear face masks and put hand sanitizer on every table.

But with customers flocking to the business and no formal restrictions in place, the concern for customer and staff safety lingered. Sheets said most of his employees have tested for COVID-19 and to his knowledge, none of them have the virus.

But looking at the big picture, he indicated the temporary closure now will set the business up for greater success later. Sheets said Mort's is doing fine financially and said any economic risk is worth it to help keep his community safe.

Sheets did not say when Mort's may reopen. He said the bar has been open for 26 years and that he cares for his customers and staff.