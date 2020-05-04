Most Wichita, Sedgwick County offices remain closed to public on first day of reopening

Several retailers were allowed to open their doors on Monday following nearly a month-long closure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But even as Gov. Laura Kelly's stay-at-home lifted for Kansas Sunday night, several Wichita and Sedgwick County offices remain closed to the public.

Although give the clearance to reopen, all locations of the Wichita Public Libary also remain closed.

The City of Wichita did not say when city hall would reopen but said it is "finding innovative ways to continue to engage the public" and take public comment for council meetings until it does.

The county said it is "working to safely reopen our courthouse and other County facilities, but a majority of them remain CLOSED to the public."

The primary facilities that remain open, but have limited public access is the main courthouse, 525 N. Main and the Juvenile Courthouse, 1900 E. Morris. Access will be available for limited 18th Judicial District Court functions and attorneys. Public safety and mental health services such as COMCARE’s Community Crisis Center remain operational.

Residents who wish to do business with the County and departments closed to the public (Appraiser’s Office, MABCD) may conduct their business by phone, email, or by appointment only.