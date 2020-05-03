Mostly sunny skies, a few storms Monday morning

On the anniversary of the 1999 Haysville tornado, severe storms erupted earlier this morning across central and south-central Kansas. Reports of hail ranging from penny to half dollar size and wind gusts 50-60 m.p.h. between 4:30-8:00 A.M. from Kingman to Newton to Goessel. Storms continue to push across SE-Kansas this morning with wind gusts of 60-80 m.p.h.

In the wake of these morning storms, the weather will be nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy with gusty NE winds. More storms are possible later tonight as another weather system moves out of the Rockies and across Kansas after midnight. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through Noon Monday with redevelopment of strong to severe storms by afternoon across southeast Kansas. Drying out and staying mild through the middle of the week with highs in the 70s. Next chance of showers and storms comes on Thursday with a stronger cold front that promises "cooler" 60s for Mother's Day weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning showers/storms then mostly sunny. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly clear, isolated overnight showers/storms. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 57.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 76.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 51 Partly cloudy; scattered storms.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 47 Partly cloudy, mild.