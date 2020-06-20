Motel party in N. Wichita ends in shooting Saturday morning

A motel party at 37th and Rock ended in a shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday (June 20) and injured five.

The party, compromised of people in their late teens to early twenties, occurred in one of the motel rooms, where a disturbance then took place and moved outside of the building, according to Wichita Police.

An 18, 19, 20 and 24-year-old, all males, had non-life-threatening injuries. A 65-year-old female was also injured, but was not at the party, and at a different room in the motel.

The 19 and 24-year-old men showed up at a hospital after the incident to be treated.

Police are saying that this is not a random incident and that the shooting is still under investigation.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding the incident to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.