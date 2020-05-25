Clouds, rain cut Memorial Day weekend activities short

After weeks of being mostly staying home, Kansans flocked to lakes this Memorial Day weekend, set to enjoy three days off as COVID-19-related restrictions begin to loosen.

Mother Nature cut the outdoor fun short with rain and overcast weather Monday. Still, from an attendance standpoint, local lakes had success.

"This weekend, we were 100 percent full," says Cheney and Sandhills Park Manager Shayne Koppes.

Koppes says his campground was full of people Sunday, but with a storm coming through overnight and rain on Monday (Memorial Day), almost everyone left early, making for a quiet scene on the holiday itself.

"As far as (Monday), it's quiet as far as boats out on the water," Koppes says. "Whenever you got rain and wind, it's not as much fun for the people to be out on the water.."

Miguel Tincoco and his daughter, Madalynn were the only two campers left in the area near Cheney Lake after the overnight storms.

They described the scene Monday as "peaceful, cold and calm.

At Cheney Lake, O'Brien's Marina owner Keven O'Brien says a slower day Monday freed time to recoup from what otherwise was a busy weekend.

"I think people (Sunday) were still optimistic that they'd still get sun, but (Monday) is the day a lot of people are packing up anyway and heading out," O'Brien says. "They headed out earlier than they probably normally would."