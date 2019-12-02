Mother charged with murder after kids found hanging in Pa. basement

A Pennsylvania mother faces charges in relation to the hanging deaths of her 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter after she allegedly used the internet to help plan the crimes.

The deaths of 8-year-old Conner and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder were ruled as homicide after they were taken off life support Sept. 26. (Source: Family photos/WFMZ/CNN)

Lisa Snyder, 36, was arrested Monday morning on two counts each of first- and third-degree murder as well as two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to court documents.

The mother is accused of killing two of her three children, 8-year-old Conner and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder, and trying to frame the deaths as a murder-suicide.

"She had expressed to a friend that she had had enough," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams during a news conference. "I don't think that I can stand up here, nor can anyone, and explain the horrific loss of two innocent children's lives. I think it goes without explanation."

Previously released court documents show Snyder reported finding her children hanging from a support beam Sept. 23 in the basement of their Albany Township, Pennsylvania, home. The unresponsive victims were flown to the hospital, where they were taken off life support Sept. 26.

The Lehigh County coroner later ruled both deaths as homicide.

State police say Snyder told them Conner was being bullied at school and wanted to die but was scared to commit suicide alone, but documents say Conner “never expressed that he was bullied or suicidal.”

"It would be safe to say that we immediately had questions,” Adams said. "There was no evidence of bullying whatsoever that we were able to obtain.”

Detectives reviewed Snyder’s internet search history in the days leading up to her children’s deaths.

Court documents reveal searched phrases included “carbon monoxide in a car how long to die,” “I almost got away with it best episodes,” “hanging yourself” and “does a hybrid car produce carbon monoxide while idling.”

Adams says Snyder also visited a hanging instructional website.

"It all hits us in the heart,” he said. "Two children's lives were lost here. This was a very emotional investigation for all of those involved."

Snyder is being held without bail at the Berks County Jail. Her next court date has not yet been set.

Adams says his office has not decided whether it will pursue the death penalty.

The investigation remains active, but Adams says there will be no additional arrests.

