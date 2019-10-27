Mothers, daughters pampered at Breast Cancer Awareness event

Mothers and daughters were treated to a special treat Sunday.

Royalty Kids Kouture Boutique and Spa held a event for mothers and young girls who have cancer. They had the chance to get mother/daughter duos which included pedicures, manicures, facials, and free snacks.

The owner of the spa says they wanted to do something to make them feel special.

"We just wanted to honor them and give back to them. Let them know they're appreciated and beautiful. We wanted to make them feel beautiful inside and out," said Brittany Burrough, owner.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.