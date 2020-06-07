Mothers of Black Sons hold march to advocate for their children

It’s a voice that not so many people have heard amongst the Black Lives Matter movement, but today (June 7) mothers of Black sons marched around New Market Square at 21st and Maize.

These Wichita mothers said they’re speaking up to protect their children.

“It is the way that my children have been treated that has pushed me into a political position that I never ever, ever thought I’d take. And I know not everybody is bad,” Heather Killpatrick O’Connor said.

O’Connor holds many titles. She serves on the school board for Maize Public Schools.... but first she’s a mother of five, calling for change for all students, even her own.

“A son that was put in the hospital and called the N-word the very next day when he returned. A neck brace taken off of him after the injury and thrown across the lunch table and me being told boys will be boys; not good enough.”

Mary Liz, a mother of nine, organized the Mothers of Black Sons March today around New Market Square. She said she's speaking out, so her children won't have to.

“I would rather deal with anything for my child before my child experiences the type of discrimination they have dealt with,” Liz said.

Participants in the Mothers of Black Sons March hope moms of every race can relate to their concerns.

“I have a little baby that’s one-year-old that I am so afraid of him growing up in this,” Liz said. “But also I have a 16-year-old, and also a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old that now they’re seeing things for themselves and it sucks.”

