Motorcyclists gather for 40th annual Wichita Toy Run

Motorcyclists gathered Sunday afternoon for the 40th annual Wichita Toy Run.

The Toy Run began at 9 a.m. from downtown Wichita to Hartman Arena. The Wichita Toy Run Association holds the event every year in order to collect toy donations for children in the community.

"Everybody brings toys and stuff. Drop them off, and they split them between the Salvation Army and the Marine Core," said Jeffrey Potelle, Kansas Modified Bikes Association. "It helps kids that don't have stuff for this time of year. We try to help all of them. We not only donate toys, but we donate money for them as well."

Woody Cottner, who participated in the event, says he is part of the event every year.

"We ride every year in this. I enjoy having an opportunity to give back. It gives me an opportunity to give back, makes it worthwhile. I'm here even in the rain," said Cottner.

Participants say they believe there were about 3,000 motorcycles that participated in the event.

All proceeds from the Toy Run benefit the Salvation Army, USMC Toys for Tots, and the Kansas Food Bank