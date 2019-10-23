Moundridge schools remove lock-in status after police situation

3:30 p.m.

Moundridge police say a standoff led to a district-wide lock-in on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around noon, officers responded to a barricaded subject near the Jr./High school.

The U.S. Marshals Office was serving a drug-related federal warrant and received information that the man have been armed.

When officers arrived, they say the man ran into the house and barricaded himself inside. A negotiator was called to the scene and tried to get him to come out.

The incident resulted in a two-hour standoff. Eventually, the man came out of the home without incident.

Law enforcement from Harvey, McPherson and Moundridge all responded.

-----

2:35 p.m.

The Moundridge school district says a district-wide lock-in has been removed.

The district said Moundridge police gave the all-clear and said a situation near the Jr/High school was resolved.

Students will be dismissed from school at normal time as usual. Buses will run and parent's may pick up.

-----

1:59 p.m.

USD 423 says the Moundridge school district is in lock-in status district-wide.

"There is a significant police presence a few blocks west of the MS/HS building. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you posted. All students are being kept inside school buildings until further notice," said the district on Facebook.

The district says this is not a lockdown, but it's taking additional safety precautions.

No students will be released from any building until the all-clear is given.