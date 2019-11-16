Firefighters contain large grass fire east of Hutchinson

4:15 p.m.

A large grass fire burned at least 15 acres east of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded just before 2 p.m. after a report of a field on fire at 5214 East Mourn Lane, near the airport.

Officials say winds up to 35 mph made it difficult to contain the fire. They say crews will remain on scene throughout the night to monitor hotspots.

There were no evacuations or injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Saturday, November 16, 2019

